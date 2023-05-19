TN 11th Result 2023: Tamil Nadu +1 result out at tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu HSC =1 results 2023 | Representative image

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Class 11th or (+ 1) results has been declareed today, May 19, at 2 pm.

Students can check the class 11th (+1) Results on tnresults.nic.in or dge1.tn.nic.in or dge2.tn.nic.in.

TN +1 HSC exam was held from March 14 to April 5. Around 8 lakh students took the Class 11 test.

TN Plus One HSC result 2023 direct link

DGE Tamil Nadu did not announce names of Plus One exam toppers.

Steps to check TN HSC 11th result 2023:

Go to tnresults.nic.in.

Open “HSE(+1) - March 2023 Results”.

Enter your registration number.

Enter your date of birth.

Click on get marks and check your result.

Earlier today TNDGE declared TN SSLC result 2023. To check TN +1 result 2023, students can login to the board website using registration number and date of birth. This year, the pass percentage of Class 10 students in Tamil Nadu stands at 91.39 per cent.

TN SSLC exam 2023 was held from April 6 to 20, 2023.