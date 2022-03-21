TMC MP to raise demand for educational support of evacuated medical student

New Delhi: On Monday, Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen filed a suspension notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss educational support for Indian students who returned from war-torn Ukraine.

Santanu Sen had previously requested that the Central Government accommodate Ukraine-return students in Indian colleges. Meanwhile, the Centre informed the Supreme Court today that it is investigating the request of students who returned from Ukraine to continue their studies here and will make a decision soon.

According to the Central Government, 22,500 Indian students and nationals have been evacuated from Ukraine as part of Operation Ganga.

ALSO READ CM Bommai: Centre considering alternative measures for Indian students returned from Ukraine

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 04:32 PM IST