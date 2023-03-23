TISSNET 2023 results expected soon at admissions.tiss.edu.

TISS Mumbai | File

Mumbai: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences is all set to announce the TISSNET 2023 results soon via the official website - admissions.tiss.edu. The candidate scorecards will contain information like the applicant’s name, registration number, qualifying status, TISSNET score, and TISSNET cut-off.

The TISSNET was held on 25 February 2023 for admission to the various postgraduate courses offered at TISS and the final answer kep for the exam was already released on March 21.

How to download the TISSNET 2023 results?

Visit the official TISS website- tiss.edu Navigate the 'PG Programmes Section' and click on the 'TISSNET 2023 final answer key' link Login to your portal with your registered email ID and password The scorecard will appear on the screen. Download and save the same on your computer.

To qualify for the exam, candidates must achieve the sectional cut-off marks.

The minimum sectional cut-off marks for those in the general, EWS, KM, and AF categories are 35% or 14 marks. Students from the PWD and OBC(NC) categories must score at least 30%, or 12 points. For SC and ST candidates, there is no sectional cut-off.

Read Also BBC Documentary: TISS students screen controversial series on PM Modi despite warning