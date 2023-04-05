TISS online assessment dates are out for PG admissions at its official website

TISS Announces Online Assessment Dates For PG Admissions 2023. | File

Mumbai: The Tata Institute Of Social Sciences (TISS) has announced the online assessment (OA) dates for entry into post-graduation courses for the upcoming academic year.

Candidates can check their OA dates from the official website of TISS at admissions.tiss.edu.

The online assessment test will be conducted in two shifts:

The first shift beginning from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM,

The second half will begin from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Candidates need to log in to their registration ID on the portal and check their assigned OA dates. The link will go live two days before the assigned date.

The shortlisted candidates for OA have to fill out the detailed application form (DAF) which is available on the TISS admissions portal.

The last date to submit the DAF is April 11.

Candidates who fail to submit the DAF before the assigned deadline will not be permitted to attend the online assessment examination.

The Online Assessment is divided into two parts.

Extempore Reflection Test (ERT)

Online Personal Interview (OPI)

The TISS NET (National Entrance Test ) 2023 exam was held on February 25.

TISS results were declared on March 23.

No change of date will be permitted under any circumstances once filled.