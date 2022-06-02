TISS Hyderabad and NIUA, New Delhi launch two academic programmes on Cities and Governance

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), in collaboration with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) New Delhi has launched two new programmes: a two-year MA Degree and One Year Post-Graduate Diploma Programme in Cities and Governance. The programmes, which are designed with the aim to respond to the rapid growth of cities in the global south and the challenges that such growth presents require a cadre of professionals who have expertise in various dimensions of city planning and management.

These postgraduate programmes concentrate on five domains, namely, Planning, Institutions, City Finances, Data Analytics and Project Management. “The courses prepare the students to envision inclusive, child-friendly, and gender just cities while creating opportunities for green economic growth and sustainable livelihoods,” said Prof. Shalini Bharat, Director, TISS.

The programme also includes capstone projects and city lab exercises with NIUA that will enable the students to acquire first-hand experience in working on initiatives by the government.

The programme is open to students and working professionals with an undergraduate degree in any discipline. The duration of the degree programme is two years. The diploma programme can be offered in a virtual or regular mode and can be completed in one year (full time) or two years (part-time). The programmes will be offered from TISS-Hyderabad Campus.