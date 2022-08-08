Tips to avoid common mistakes while applying for a student visa

Free Press Journal Study Abroad Guide 2022 |

Looking to apply for a student visa? Though it seems like an easy task in front of you, some errors or mistakes can get your application rejected or delayed because of the inconsistency in your form.

Here are some ways Indian students can avoid mistakes while applying for visas as explained by Mr. Ajay Sharma, President, and Founder, Abhinav Immigration Services Pvt. Ltd.

Correctly fill details

Before you fill in any details, ensure you have filled in all the details correctly. Many visa applications are sent back or rejected because of incorrect names according to the passport and any other information mentioned incorrectly in the visa application form. Also, you must fill out the details exactly as mentioned in the key and check them twice before submitting your application form.

Make sure you have all the documents ready

Never forget this precious tip of keeping all your documents in the place mentioned in the requirement list because that is vital to the smooth processing of your visa application. Each nation has its checklist for documentation that is specific to them. Missing any of them could lead to a rejection of your visa application until you have arranged for that document.

Make sure to attach all the documents with your application form before you submit them for processing. Also, it could lead to a delay in your visa processing. Make sure you cross-check with the document checklist and tick them before submitting them since it can be a customised one as per the country.

Get your bank statements attested

Many visa applications shall require the visa applicant to furnish their bank statements. This is because the bank statement of the concerned person reflects how stable they are when it comes to their credit and has a significant role to play in either the issuance or rejection of your visa application.

Though many travellers know about this specific requirement, it is a common mistake that should be avoided if you do not want a delay or a rejection of your visa application. It also showcases whether you are financially capable of maintaining yourself when you go to the nation.

Make it a point to check passport status

When you apply for a visa, some nations check whether or not your passport is valid. So, ensuring enough time before the next renewal date is what the traveller is responsible for since this will play an important role in application visa submission.

Many of these nations require you to hold a passport valid for a minimum of six months from the expiry date. So, the one who is travelling should make it a point to check whether the key is close to the date of expiry, which, if found, can lead to the rejection of your visa application. This easy-to-commit mistake should be evaded.

Do apply beforehand

Each nation has a different turnaround time when it comes to processing the visas as it entirely depends on whether the season for travel there is at its peak. Filling the form at the last moment may lead you to forget to follow some of the essential documents out of the checklist, which is why you should apply before time to make sure there is enough time to arrange all the documents so that you do not miss on the opportunity.

Many nations also accept your visa application 90 days before your travel date. You can avoid unforeseen delays if you apply before time and make your visa application processing much more straightforward. The times for visa processing for each nation can be different as there is higher demand and limited availability of appointment slots.

This column is part of a bouquet of tips being published all of August - a special offering by The Free Press Journal to help Indian students going abroad to study