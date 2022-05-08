Tips to ace your preparation for competitive examinations

In India, some professions like civil services, engineering, and medicine are regarded to be status symbols. Most Indian parents believe that these professions are respected more than the others and associated with a higher income and a better lifestyle. Thus, the obsession, especially for cracking a competitive exam for a government job. India has a relatively young population.

The number of aspirants is increasing, and so is the competition. Every year, a plethora of candidates apply for competitive examinations, and to crack it, especially in the first attempt, is a dream. Yes, it is not an easy feat, but it’s not an uphill mountain you can’t climb.

Gone are the days when aspirants preparing for competitive exams had to struggle with study materials. Thanks to the rapid technological advancements (especially in the last two years), data accessibility is easier than ever before.

The increasing smartphone penetration and affordable mobile data in the country resulted in a spike in the number of active internet users. It reached 622 million in 2020 and is expected to cross 900 million by 2025, not just in urban India. This expanding digital ecosystem will aid the aspirants in preparing themselves better. All they have to do is, follow some strategies and tricks to ace their preps. Here are some essential tips to ensure success while appearing in competitive exams.

Make a timetable; set realistic goals

Once you know ‘what to prepare,’ the next on your list should be ‘how’? Make a timetable and ensure you stick to it. Not only will it help you in timely preparation for the exams, but it will also make you disciplined. However, making a schedule for yourself is no joke. There are many things that you will have to keep in mind. One of them is setting realistic goals for yourself. Neither aim for too low nor too high targets. Why? Because setting lower targets might hamper your speed of preparation and aiming for too much in a day/week and not being able to finish it will affect your self-confidence.

Setting realistic goals will enable you to be in control. While making your study plan, allow yourself to take some breaks to avoid monotony as it can hamper your focus.

Manage your time better

Ask any UPSC, AIEEE, or other competitive exams aspirants about their biggest challenge while preparing for the exams. The most common answer that you will get is ‘time management.’ Success is not about ‘having time,’ it’s about ‘making time.’ So managing your time is one thing that the aspirants must do.

One of the learning techniques that is gaining popularity and is efficient in saving a significant amount of time is auditory learning. Several audio courses are readily available online and can help you consume the content while walking or doing any other physical activity. This kind of multitasking saves you time to dedicate the extra hours to more complicated topics.

Eliminate distractions

If you’re studying at home, you must set up an organized space for yourself that has little or zero distractions. Make sure that you keep your mobile phone away from your studying corner. The distraction-free study will help you understand the concepts and memorize them in a better way, leading to better retention.

Make same-day revision a habit

While studying is a vital exam preparation process, revising it makes you more thorough. No matter how much or how little you study in a day, revising the topics the same day is important. It complements the efforts of your studying. Audiobooks/podcasts can be beneficial in doing quick revisions. They help you with faster memorization too.

Take care of your body and mind

As mentioned earlier, don’t burden yourself with an extensive amount of syllabus. Try to relax and take time out for yourself. Meditation is the best way to release some of your stress. It helps relax your mind, thus increasing your focus.

Summing up

With time, the number of aspirants is increasing, and it is getting challenging to crack competitive examinations. Therefore, it’s essential to change your learning techniques. With all these tricks and tips, you must believe in yourself and stay positive throughout. Keep evaluating yourself by taking mock tests, and plan your studies and study materials accordingly. All the best!

(Dushyantt Kohli, COO and Co-Founder at Khabri-a digital audio content platform)

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 03:48 PM IST