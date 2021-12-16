Three school students test covid positive in Anappur district, MP

Three school students have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh, and their condition is stable, a senior official said on Thursday.

It was confirmed by the District collector, Sonia Meena, that the three school children, who are less than 18 years of age, were found infected.

While two students had tested positive recently, the infection in the third one came to light on Thursday.

All of them are in home isolation, and their condition is stable, a health official said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 07:58 PM IST