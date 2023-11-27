 Three Palestinian College Students Shot in Burlington, Vermont; Suspect Arrested
Three Palestinian College Students Shot in Burlington, Vermont; Suspect Arrested

Three Palestinian college students were shot in Burlington, Vermont. The victims, alumni of Ramallah Friends Schools, face varying degrees of injury. Authorities are investigating and colleges express concern for the students’ well-being.

Simple FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
From left to right, Tahseen Ali Ahmed, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Hisham Awartani are shown. | X/@MasroorBukhari

In a shocking incident, three 20-year-old Palestinian college students were shot in Burlington, Vermont, on Saturday. The suspect, identified as Jason J. Eaton, 48, was arrested by Burlington police and was expected to be arraigned on Monday in connection with the shooting as per The New York Times reports.

According to CBS reports, the victims identified as Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid, and Tahseen Ahmed, were visiting a relative’s home for Thanksgiving when they were confronted by an armed white man on Prospect Street around 6:30 p.m.

Unraveling the Burlington shooting

The assailant, who fled the scene on foot, discharged at least four rounds without uttering a word. Two victims sustained gunshot wounds to the torso, while the third was shot in the lower extremities. As of now, two are in stable condition, but the third victim faces more severe injuries. 

Burlington police chief Jon Murad expressed the urgency of locating the suspect and emphasized the need to avoid premature conclusions. While the motive remains unknown, concerns of a potential hate crime have arisen. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont and the FBI Albany field office are investigating the incident, aiming to determine whether a federal crime occurred. 

Families seek justice and safety 

The victims, identified as U.S. citizens and legal residents, were all alumni of the Ramallah Friends School in Palestine. Hisham Awartani is currently a student at Brown University, Kinnan Abdalhamid attends Haverford College, and Tahseen Ahmed is a student at Trinity College.

Joint Statement released by Victims's families

Joint Statement released by Victims's families | X/@AwartaniBasil

As per the reports, the victims' families, in a joint statement, expressed their devastation and called for a thorough investigation, urging law enforcement to treat the incident as a hate crime. College officials echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the need for justice and safety for Arab and Palestinian students studying in the United States.

Leaders and University condemn violence and call for action

As the news reached the White House, President Biden was briefed on the incident, and Senator Bernie Sanders took to social media, condemning the act and emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive investigation. The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) expressed concern about the rise in anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian sentiment and called for a thorough investigation, emphasizing that hate was a motivating factor in the shooting.

The victims' colleges, including Brown University, Haverford College, and Trinity College, released statements expressing sorrow and providing updates on the students' conditions. The incident underscores the pressing need to address and combat hate crimes targeting minority communities, fostering an environment of safety and inclusivity for all students.

