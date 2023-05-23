 Three Indian b-schools among top 50 globally in Financial Times Rankings 2023
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 01:39 AM IST
Representational image | shuttershock

Mumbai: Three Indian universities have made their mark among the top 50 institutions in Financial Times Rankings 2023 of b-schools across the world. 

Indian Institute of Management - IIM Ahmedabad tops among Indian varsities at rank 35, followed by Indian School of Business - ISB Hyderabad at 41, and Indian Institute of Management - IIM Bangalore at 42. 

IIM Kozhikode also made a debut at 72nd position for its Open Enrolment Executive Education Programme.

HEC Paris topped the rankings, with Lese Business School, Insead, Esade Business School, and London Business School rounding out the top 5. 

