Education

Updated on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 05:41 PM IST

Three advocates from DK pass exam, become civil judges

Three advocates from Dakshina Kannada (DK) district, who took the civil judges’ examination, which was held recently, have cleared the examinations and appointed as judges.
Staff Reporter
They are Suneeta Bhandary, Shruthi K S and Joylin.

The trio belongs to the list of 75 successful candidates published by the Judges Appointment Committee.

Suneeta Bhandary happens to be a member of Bar Council Moodbidri, whereas Joylin is a member of Bar Council Mangaluru. Shruthi K S is the daughter of Ranjith Naik.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 05:41 PM IST