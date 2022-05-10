Thousands remain absent for their board examinations in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: On Monday, 5th May 2022, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department stated that they will start a probe into the absenteeism in Class 10 and 12 board exams that are underway in the state.

According to the department, 2,265 were absent for Class 10 and 1,238 students were missing for their Class 12 board examinations.

Senior officials are to conduct a detailed study into such a large number of students dropping out of board examinations which, according to them, is much higher than the previous years.

"The large number of students dropping out of board exams is to be probed. One of the main reasons could be the families of students returning back to their native places due to Covid-19 as several students whose families are from outside Tamil Nadu are studying here," said Chief Educational Officer N. Geetha.

She, however, said that the department would study in detail the reasons for the students absenting in large numbers when compared to previous years.

Academician Sudha Krishnan, stated, "One of the factors may be the families returning back to their home states. Other than that, some students may be facing difficulties in attending offline examinations after a gap. Such students must be found out and given proper counseling and bring them back to reappear for the examinations during the next opportunity."

