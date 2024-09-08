 Thousands Expected On Streets To ‘Reclaim The Night’ As Protests Continue Over RG Kar Horror
Thousands Expected On Streets To ‘Reclaim The Night’ As Protests Continue Over RG Kar Horror

Multiple gatherings and marches were held across Kolkata and other cities, with alumni and social groups also participating.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
Multiple Gatherings Planned | Photo: ANI

Thousands of people were expected to hit the streets of West Bengal on Sunday as various demonstrations, including another ‘Reclaim the Night’ protest, were scheduled to be held seeking justice for the doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital a month ago.

The body of the post-graduate trainee doctor was found at the state-run hospital in north Kolkata on the morning of August 9.

Noted people from different fields, including musicians, artistes, painters and actors, would join the ‘Reclaim the Night’ demonstration, which would start at 11 pm “to awaken the ruler”, social activist Rimjhim Sinha said.

Multiple Gatherings Planned

As part of the demonstration, people would gather at various intersections, crossings and roundabouts. While there will be multiple gatherings from Gol Park to Garia along the SC Mallick Road in south Kolkata, a march has been planned from Sodepur to Shyambazar along the BT Road in the north, one of the organisers said.

Besides Kolkata, similar demonstrations were also planned in Barrackpore, Barasat, Budgebudge, Belgharia, Agarpara, Dumdum and Baguiati, among others.

Previous Protests

The ‘Reclaim the Night’ demonstration was earlier held on August 14 and September 4, seeking justice for the doctor whose death shook the conscience of the state.

In the afternoon, alumni of 44 schools will walk in a protest march from Gariahat to Rasbehari Avenue in south Kolkata.

Many similar demonstrations by different social groups were also planned in various parts of the state during the day.

A civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police was arrested in connection with the doctor’s death. The CBI is probing the case at present following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

