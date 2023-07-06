THIS University In Tamil Nadu Has Started A 12 Week Long Meditation Course

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham | amrita.edu

'Mastery Over Mind', a 12-week online meditation course from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, has just begun. On the official website, amrita.edu, interested applicants can submit an application for the online meditation course.

On July 16, the first round of online meditation classes will start. Everyone is welcome to apply for this programme, regardless of background, however, candidates must speak English well. On the official website, people can sign up for the Mastery Over Mind online meditation course and reserve their spots.

Various monastics and faculty members of the institute will provide live interactions and video talks for the meditation course with free webinars, Q and A sessions also being conducted for ones participating in the same.

The cost of applying for the programme online is Rs 3500. There will be three modules in the online meditation training. There will be a live session with students and a test on the material covered after each module. Each module will include an induction ceremony and each week will last around 45 minutes. People must learn the meaning and advantages of meditation in module 1, while in modules 2 and 3 they must investigate the connection between the mind and meditation and learn how to use meditation to build happiness and compassion. There will be a closing session as the programme concludes.

