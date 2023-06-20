THIS UK University Will Offer Scholarships To Indian Students Making A 'Positive Impact' In Society

Nottingham Trent University | ntu.ac.uk

Indian students, who like to do social work and help other people through different groups and organisations, will now be eligible for scholarships at The Nottingham Trent University in the United Kingdom. The institute has joined hands with a student accommodation platform University Living to enable this scholarship, which can be applied to by students at - universityliving.com/scholarship.

The scholarship will be awarded to Indian students, who already have enrolled in programmes at NTU and doing social work at the same time.

The scholarship, which is worth 5,000 British Pounds, will be awarded to students who can prove their record with social work. The scholarship aims to cover tuition fees as well as accommodation expenses.

In order to fulfill the requirements of the scholarship, students have to fill the form available at the website. As per the requirements, students have to record and upload a video on Instagram listing out their contributions and tag the handles as laid out on the official website.

“This support will enable students to focus on their studies and immerse themselves in the university experience without the added burden of financial stress,” said the varsity regarding the Social Scholarships programme.