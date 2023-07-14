This Problem Has a Name: How name discrimination Impacts Indians Globally

REPRESENTATIVE PIC

In the recent years where most Western countries have become more tolerant of cultural diversity with introducing laws that now forbid overt forms of discrimination, unconscious biases remain – with one of the most well-documented being discrimination against job applicants with ethnic minority names.

New research published by Monash University says that applicants with six ethnic group names are 57% less likely to be considered for leadership roles and 45 per cent less likely to be considered for lower job positions.

As reported by the Free Press Journal on July 13, Indian nationals in Australia expressed their rage over locals' preference for 'english-sounding' names. Although it shouldn’t be surprising that Indians from different nations have come out to share their experiences with the FPJ, describing the prejudices they faced.

Indian students around the world faced the repercussions

In a world where assumptions based on ethnicity can often hamper job opportunities for minorities with ethnic’ names, Mariam Mohammed feels like she got a raw deal.

Being born with a Muslim name, Mariam says, many employers in the United States wouldn’t hire her for certain jobs because of her name. “I would send out about five job applications a week and not even get one interview call,” recalls Mariam, who has a master's degree in business administration from the US.

Unable to deal with frequent rejections, Mariam decided to ditch the country and move back to India. “Now things are different for me,” says Mariam, a business lecturer in Patna. "I'm relieved to be returning home."

Said a student from the UK who requests anonymity, “ It took me 6 months to get a part time job, despite scores of applications and a good number of interviews.”

“I’m not sure about the reason why employers kept rejecting me since the place I gave an interview employed a lot of Indians and Asians. But I do think there is significant name and accent discrimination exhibited by employers in the UK,” stated the student.

Changing one's birth name in order to improve one's career prospects is not an unusual concept. Famous people from Indian-American actress and comedian Mindy Kaling born as Vera Chokalingam to Canadian-Indian Bollywood actress Sunny Leone formerly Karenjit Kaur Vohra have all changed their birth names in part to better their career prospects.

Mahesh Prasad (name changed on request), an Indian working in New Zealand, told the FPJ, "I was insecure about my name so I decided to change it to mask my identity."

The 27-year-old says the success of his job applications had more than doubled since he started going by a different name. "I think it confuses people," he says. "Interviewers usually think I'm unqualified for the job or are concerned about my English language proficiency,” Mahesh added.

In contrast to the above responses, an Indian Christian named Bernadette Vincentina D’Mello, who is from Mumbai, has found life to be easier in the UK than in India.

Since moving from India to the UK, Bernadette has gained a master’s degree in HR, and is now a working professional in the country.

"Because my name is quite common in the UK, life has become easier for me here than it was in India. Back home, people would make fun of my name, not giving it the flair it deserves. They'd give me names like Bernie. However, locals in the UK could easily relate to me," she continues.

Unfortunately, Bernadette says she has encountered her Indian friends changing their names or accents to fit in more.