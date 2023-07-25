THIS IIM Will Conduct CAT 2023; Notification Expected Soon At iimcat.ac.in.

IIM Lucknow |

The Common Admisson Test, also known as CAT, which is conducted by Indian Institutes of Management (IIMS) for enrollment into their flagship MBA programmes now has a new convenor and organising institute for this year.

CAT 2022, which was conducted by the prestigious IIM Bangalore, will see a change of hands for CAT 2022 as IIM Lucknow is expected to conduct the examination. According to reports, Professor Sanjeet Singh, Chairperson of Admissions has been appointed as the Convenor for the same.

A senior official told The Indian Express that the notification for CAT 2023 will follow the same tradition as previous years and be released by end of July 2023.

It is to be noted that the CAT 2022 registration process last year began in the first week of August 2022 with candidates being given time till September 14 to fill out the application forms. The date for deadline was also extended to September 21.

Admit cards were provided to the candidates in October 2022 for the November 27 exam with the results for the same being announced by December 22, 2022.

The CAT exam, which is a national-level entrance exam for MBA/PGP programmes, is conducted every year for CAT accepting colleges, b-schools, and IIMs. Last year, general category candidates had to pay a registration fee of Rs 2300, while candidates from reserved (SC, ST, PWD) category paid a fee of Rs 1150.

The exam assess candidates on the basis of their quantitative ability, verbal ability and reading comprehension, and data interpretation and logical thinking.

