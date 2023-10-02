These Educational Institutes Paid Homage To Mahatma Gandhi

IIT Delhi commemorates Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri | Twitter @iitdelhi

The world today remembers one of the greatest preachers of non-violence, Mahatma Gandhi. On his 154th birth anniversary, educational Institutes across country took to their social media handles to commemorate the day.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) on their X account writes, "Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on #GandhiJayanti2023. Gandhiji first visited IISc in 1927 and gave a speech outlining his vision for research at the Institute. He came back for another visit in 1936."

The institute also shared a document along with the post, the pdf titled, "Gandhi at IISc".

The Indian Institute of Madras (IIT-Madras) while paying homage to the great leader said, "On the occasion of #GandhiJayanti, @iitmadras pays homage to the great leader and the father of our nation. Let this day remind us about the importance of helping others, the need to contribute towards #cleanliness, and maintaining peace and harmony."

The Institute also shared beautiful animation of Gandhi.

On the occasion of #GandhiJayanti, @iitmadras pays homage to the great leader and the father of our nation. Let this day remind us about the importance of helping others, the need to contribute towards #cleanliness, and maintaining peace and harmony.#GandhiJayanti2023 pic.twitter.com/IeVCa5bovm — IIT Madras (@iitmadras) October 2, 2023

The Indian Institute of India (IIT), Delhi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. The premiere institute on X writes, "IITDelhi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 154th birth anniversary and Bharat Ratna Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, the 2nd Prime Minister of the country, on his 119th birth anniversary on October 2, 2023."

#IITDelhi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 154th birth anniversary and Bharat Ratna Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, the 2nd Prime Minister of the country, on his 119th birth anniversary on October 2, 2023. pic.twitter.com/Ffc26kblEi — IIT Delhi (@iitdelhi) October 2, 2023

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow shared, "Respectful tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary who gave the message of truth, non-violence, peace and harmony to the world."

A marathon was organized at the Indira Gandhi National Open University.

Marathon being organised as part of the Gandhi Jayanti Celebration at IGNOU HQ#GandhiJayanti2023 pic.twitter.com/ebVDmqXiBb — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) October 2, 2023

At Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Bihar, Hon'ble VC Prof. Sanjay Srivastava paid tribute to the Father of Nation by garlanding the bust of Mahatma at Gandhi Bhawan.

IIT Guwahati writes, "Remembering the Mahatma on this special day. Gandhi Jayanti is a reminder that even a single person can change the world. Let’s be that change."

Remembering the #Mahatma on this special day. Gandhi Jayanti is a reminder that even a single person can change the world. Let’s be that change.



Happy #GandhiJayanti !#GandhiJayanti2023 pic.twitter.com/Vje2tDiDnV — IIT Guwahati (@IITGuwahati) October 2, 2023

All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) also paid tribute to the Father of the Nation on his Birth Anniversary.

AICTE pays tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his Birth Anniversary.#MahatmaGandhi #GandhiJayanti2023 @SITHARAMtg pic.twitter.com/pvFZsni4co — AICTE (@AICTE_INDIA) October 2, 2023

Quoting Gandhi, University Grant Commission (UGC) writes, "Be the change that you wish to see in the world."

“Be the change that you wish to see in the world.”



UGC pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his Birth Anniversary.#MahatmaGandhi #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/cZTWmRobBw — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) October 2, 2023

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan earlier on X posted, "Mahatma Gandhi was a beacon of peace, justice and non-violence. His life and teachings remain a timeless source of inspiration for the entire humanity. Humble tribute to Pujya Bapu on his birth anniversary. Let us embrace Bapu's message of compassion, unity and selflessness to build a Viksit Bharat rooted in his ideals."

Mahatma Gandhi was a beacon of peace, justice and non-violence. His life and teachings remain a timeless source of inspiration for the entire humanity. Humble tribute to Pujya Bapu on his birth anniversary. Let us embrace Bapu's message of compassion, unity and selflessness to… pic.twitter.com/yQmcq3s1OC — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) October 2, 2023

