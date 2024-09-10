 'There Should Be No Injustice Done To Candidates Of Reserved Category In UP Teacher Recruitment Case,' Says Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati
Her statement comes a day after the Supreme Court stayed an Allahabad High Court order which had asked the state government to prepare a fresh selection list for 69,000 assistant teachers in the state over complaints related to reservation formula.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 12:06 PM IST
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati | ANI

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government should adopt an honest stand in the teachers recruitment case and ensure no injustice is done to reserved category candidates, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said on Tuesday.

Her statement comes a day after the Supreme Court stayed an Allahabad High Court order which had asked the state government to prepare a fresh selection list for 69,000 assistant teachers in the state over complaints related to reservation formula.

Tweet Of BSP Chief Mayawati

"There should be no injustice done to the candidates of reserved category in the UP teacher recruitment case. They should definitely get their constitutional rights. Also, the government should adopt an honest stand in this matter, so that no injustice is done to them," Mayawati said in a post in Hindi on X.

Supreme Court Of India Stays HC Verdict

The top court had on Monday also stayed the HC verdict setting aside the selection lists of assistant teachers issued by the state authorities in June 2020 and January 2022, which included 6,800 candidates.

While putting on hold the high court's verdict, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra also issued notices to the state government and others including the secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board on a plea filed by Ravi Kumar Saxena and 51 others.

The high court had directed the state government in August to prepare a fresh selection list for the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers in the state.

A division bench of the HC had issued the order while disposing of 90 special appeals filed by Mahendra Pal and others challenging a single-judge order of March 13 last year.

