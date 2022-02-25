The 'world's tiniest' wearable air purifier launched by IIT-Delhi startup

New Delhi: The "world's tiniest wearable air purifier," was launched by IIT Delhi start-up, which is as effective as a N95 face mask.

According to the start-up, Nanoclean Global, Naso95 is an N95-grade nasal filter. It sticks to the user's nasal orifice and prevents bacteria, viral infection and pollen and air pollution.

The wearable air purifier, which comes in four sizes, provides better protection than a generic facemask or a loosely fitting face mask, according to the company.

National and international labs have tested and approved the product's safety and effectiveness.

According to a statement, the product can be used by children, who are more vulnerable to airborne infections and pollution.

Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, Technology Development Board, said the product can be of great benefit to society and should be used by all age groups.





He also said the Technology Development Board, a statutory body of the Department of Science and Technology, would like to support the start-up to take the product to the masses.





Former AIIMS Director M C Mishra said air pollution is a much bigger problem than viruses. Lung cancer remains the leading form of cancer and a product like Naso95 can effectively address the problem of respiratory illnesses in metro cities.





During the pandemic, the product can specially come in handy at places where one has to pull down a mask for the purpose of identification such as airports, security checks etc, he said.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 03:29 PM IST