The Rajasthan Class 5 Board Exam 2024 Schedule Altered Before General Elections

File photo

Mumbai: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has adjusted the timetable for the class 5 exams in 2024 due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to reports from Times Now, the local media states that the class five board exams will now take place from April 30 to May 4 this year.

The board has also changed the exam timings, with tests now scheduled in a single session starting at 8 am and ending at 10:30 am, as per the report. Originally planned to begin on April 15, the exams were previously scheduled from 11 am to 1:30 pm. Results for the RBSE class 5 exams 2024 are expected to be announced in May or June 2024.

Here is the revised date sheet for RBSE class 5 exams 2024:

- April 30: English

- May 1: Hindi

- May 2: Mathematics

- May 3: Environmental Studies

- May 4: Sanskrit, Urdu, and Sindhi

As per official guidelines, regular students will have one and a half hours for the exam, while disabled students will be given an extra hour. Those with certain disabilities such as blindness, visual impairment, or deafness, among others, will receive additional time if they provide a certificate confirming a disability of 40% or higher. Students with 75% disability will be provided with writers.

In the meantime, the RBSE class 8 exams 2024 are set to start on March 28 and conclude on April 4, 2024. Students can access the RBSE 8th timetable 2024 PDF on the official Rajasthan board website at rajshaladarpan.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Here's the schedule for RBSE 8th Board 2024:

- March 28, 2024: English

- March 30, 2024: Mathematics

- April 1, 2024: Science

- April 2, 2024: Social Studies

- April 3, 2024: Hindi

- April 4, 2024: Third Language (Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Punjabi/ Sindhi/ Gujarati)

Approximately 31,457 students across the district will be appearing for the 8th board examination.