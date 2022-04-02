The only Gujarat girl to interact with PM Modi in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022

Gujarat: The fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha drew hundreds of students, teachers, and parents to participate in the programme. The celebration began with cultural activities by students from various schools. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave some intriguing mantras to help students cope with exam stress. Students posed a variety of questions, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi brilliantly addressed. A Gujarati student was chosen as one of these.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed thousands of students from schools throughout India. Keny Patel, a class 10 student from Treehouse Education, was the only student from Gujarat chosen to ask Prime Minister Modi a question. She asked the Prime Minister about exam stress. Prime Minister very patiently heard the young student ask him about the best ways to beat exam stress. She also asked him about the best way to prepare for the examination.

Students were ecstatic to connect with the Prime Minister, who spoke to them about the value of online lessons. Keny Patel elaborated on her interaction by saying, "For me, speaking with our Honourable Prime Minister was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. He was really patient with us and gave us some excellent advice. It was truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Educationist Rajesh Bhatia who is the founder of Treehouse schools says it's an honour for the Prime Minister to have considered a student from one of his schools. "It is a huge honour for Treehouse and especially since the Prime Minister chose one of our students in his home state of Gujarat. All the students of Treehouse are elated. And it is yet another example of how the Prime Minister graciously finds time to interact with young children and share his wisdom with these young minds."

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 06:21 PM IST