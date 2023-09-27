 'Thank You For Meeting Our Children And Receiving Them...' Andhra CM To Gita Gopinath For Hosting Students In US
The chief minister said he is filled with pride to see the students on the international platform.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 07:21 PM IST
IMF Economist Gita Gopinath | Representational Pic

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday thanked International Monetary Fund (IMF) economist Gita Gopinath for hosting a group of government school students from the state who are currently on a study tour in the United States of America (USA).

"Thank you for meeting our children and receiving them with such warmth Gita Gopinath, their bright smiles say it all! I truly believe that education is the biggest catalyst in not just transforming individual lives but in transforming entire communities," Reddy posted on X.

Likewise, Gopinath, the first deputy managing director of the Bretton Woods institution expressed her happiness to welcome the students at the IMF headquarters in Washington DC. "It was really nice to welcome the students of Andhra Pradesh to the IMF. I am glad they made a stop at IMF headquarters as part of their UN and US tour," she said on X.

Besides Gopinath, the students have also called on IMF executive director Krishnamurthy V Subramanian. Earlier on Tuesday, the students visited the World Bank for an informal lunch and a session on education and health by Rifat Hasan, Tracy Wilichowski and Laura Gregory. The students also visited the United Nations as part of their tour stretching from September 15 to 28, which is aimed at offering them a broader perspective on global sustainability and the educational landscape around the world.

