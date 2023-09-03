 Thane Protest: Marathas Are Purposely Deprived Of Reservation In Education, Claims Rally Organizers
PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 03, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Thane: A rally was taken out on the main streets of Thane city in Maharashtra on Saturday condemning the lathi-charge by police on Maratha quota protesters in Jalna district a day before.

The rally, organised by Maratha Mahasangh, started in Masunda Talao area where slogans were raised against the Shiv Sena-BJP government.

The organisers claimed Marathas are purposely deprived of reservation in education and jobs and threatened to launch aggressive agitations in future.

On Friday, police baton-charged and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob in Antarwali Sarathi on Dhule-Solapur road that allegedly refused to let authorities shift a man on hunger strike to hospital.

Around 40 policemen and several protesters were injured and many buses were set on fire during the violence that erupted there. More than 350 persons have been booked for alleged involvement in the untoward incidents

