 Thane: Police Arrest Male Teacher Of Civic School In Bhiwandi For Allegedly Showing Obscene Videos To Class 7 Student
Thane: Police Arrest Male Teacher Of Civic School In Bhiwandi For Allegedly Showing Obscene Videos To Class 7 Student

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 10:52 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Thane: Police have arrested a male teacher of a civic school at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly showing obscene videos to girl students on his mobile phone, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Muzammil, was arrested on Wednesday, he said.

Wrongdoing Comes To Light

His wrongdoing came to light after a girl told about it to her parents, the police said.

"Of late, a Class 7 girl was going late to her school. As it happened on a regular basis, the school headmaster called her parents to know why this was happening. But the minor did not tell anything about it to them at that time," senior inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of Shanti Nagar police station said.

"When the victim returned home, she opened up and told her parents that she does not feel like going to school ever since a teacher showed obscene videos to her on his mobile phone and misbehaved with her. She said he did the same thing to some other girl students as well," he said.

FIR Registered

After knowing this, her parents approached the police and lodged a complaint against the teacher, based on which an FIR was registered, he said.

Teacher Arrested

The teacher was later arrested and booked under section 74 (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said, adding that investigation into the case was on.

