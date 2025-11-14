 Thane: Class 6 Student Jumps To Death From 19th Floor Of Kalyan Building; Kin Say She Was Stressed Over Poor Marks
A 14-year-old Class 6 student in Thane died after jumping from her 19th-floor home, reportedly distressed over poor marks and academic pressure. Police said she had been anxious about low pre-Diwali exam scores despite regular studying. She was taken to a hospital but declared dead. Khadakpada police have registered an accidental death case and launched an investigation.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 11:56 AM IST
Thane: Class 6 Student Jumps To Death From 19th Floor Of Kalyan Building; Kin Say She Was Stressed Over Poor Marks | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: A Class 6 girl student, apparently distraught over poor academic performance and low marks, died after jumping from her 19th-floor home in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday. Police said the girl was 14 years old.

About The Incident

The incident occurred in the Kalyan West area on Thursday.

The student lived with her mother, grandmother, and sister. Police reports indicate that she was under immense stress due to her inability to improve her scores despite regular studies, an official said.

The low marks she received in the recent pre-Diwali exams, coupled with consistent advice from her teachers to improve, had heightened her anxiety, said police after talking to her family members.

She reportedly jumped from a window of her flat and crashed onto a two-wheeler parked below. The teenager was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the official said.

The Khadakpada police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation into the matter, the official added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

