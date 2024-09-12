TG PGECET 2024: Phase 1 Seat Allocation Result Announced; Check Fees, Refund Policy & More |

The Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG PGECET 2024) seat allocation results for phase 1 have been released by the Telangana Council of Higher Education. Applicants who have registered for the counselling process can view the outcomes of their seat assignment by visiting the official website. Those who have been given places must report to the colleges between September 12 and September 19, 2024.

On September 23, 2024, as per the official schedule, lessons will begin.

How to check?

-Go to pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in, the official website.

-Find and click the Provisionally Selected Candidate Login link on the webpage. Enter the necessary information, such as your PGECET rank, GATE/GPAT results, and hall ticket number.

-Access the TS PGECET 2024 phase 1 seat allotment results by logging in to the platform.

-Download the PDF result and store it on your devices, or print it out for future use.

Required Documents:

Prospective students are required to bring the necessary documentation for the admissions procedure and verification when they report to universities. In order to complete the admissions procedure, students must also bring proper identification for verification and pay the admissions fee.

All original documents, including the allotment letter, the scorecard from the qualifying entrance exam, the Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, the bachelor's degree, and any certifications, must be brought to the assigned college by the deadline.



The allocation order and joining report, which need to be submitted there along with the original transfer certificate (TC), will be printed by the college. Together with the documentation, they must present two sets of attested photocopies of each certificate at the time of admission.

Fees

Prior to the verification process, a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 1200 (Rs. 600 for SC/ST candidates) must be paid online via credit/debit cards or internet banking.

According to the TS PGECET counselling 2024 refund policy, an applicant who drops out of the program after the first phase will receive their whole tuition cost back. However, 50% of the amount will be deducted after the final step and before the cancellation date specified in the allotment order, and 100% after that.