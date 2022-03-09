Tension in Karnataka college over student posting Pak flag in WhatsApp group

Tensions remained on Wednesday at a college in Karnataka's Shivamogga district, where protesters had demanded action against a girl student for posting an image of the Pakistan flag in a study group on WhatsApp after a heated debate over the hijab row the day before.

The students have been asking that the girl student be charged with sedition and that she be dismissed from college.

Students protested the problem on the campus of Sahyadri Science College in Shivamogga. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also joined in, calling for action against the girl student.

The protesters alleged that though they have been demanding action in the matter, the college management has not initiated any step.





Last month, a BCA student from Chikkamagalur district had posted a message saying that hijab is her right in the WhatsApp group meant for online classes when hijab row was at its peak. This led to a heated debate in the group. One of the students posted an Indian flag in the group and in response to that a Pakistani flag was posted.





The college authorities are saying that they are seeking a legal opinion on the issue. The university authorities have received a memorandum and promised the agitating students of suitable action on the student.





Shivamogga has witnessed disturbing developments since last month after the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha. Following the murder, large-scale violence was witnessed and prohibitory orders were clamped for seven days. After curfew was lifted, there was an attack on BJP workers in Shivamogga which again created a tense situation.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 04:18 PM IST