Telangana's father-daughter duo attempted NEET UG 2023

father-daughter duo appeared for NEET UG 2023 exam | Representative image

Khammam: A 49-year-old man in Telangana's Khammam appeared for the NEET 2023 exam along with his 17-year-old daughter.

The father-daughter duo appeared for the recently concluded National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG). The exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS/BDS/Ayush courses on Sunday.

A Report by the Telangana today says that Rayala Satheesh Babu, the director of a competitive exams coaching centre, in the city had a desire to study medicine. And a way was paved for him to fulfill his desire with the National Medical Commission (NMC) lifting the age limit for NEET eligibility last year.

Earlier the upper age limit for the general category was 25 and 30 for the reserved category.

Babu completed his Bachelor of Technology (B Tech) in 1997. Nonetheless, he never gave up on his dream of becoming a doctor, and with the National Medical Commission lifting the age limit to the NEET, his dream got a new lease of life.

This year he appeared for the intermediate first year and second year zoology and botany examinations and was waiting for the results.

“I am 100 percent sure of clearing the exams,” Satheesh Babu told Telangana Today adding that he was equally hopeful of cracking the NEET.

He said that if he failed to clear the exam this year he would take long term coaching for cracking the exam to get MBBS admission.

“I wish to complete MBBS, build a hospital and offer quality health services in an honest way’, said the NEET aspirant.