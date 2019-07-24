Telangana TS inter first-year supplementary results 2019 declared; check at bie.telangana.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the TS first year intermediate supplementary result. The students who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the board's official website, bie.telangana.gov.in.

According to reports, 60,000 students out of the total 1,60,487 who had appeared in the Telangana Intermediate second year Supplementary or Supply exams this year qualified for higher education. Earlier, when the first and second year TS Inter results were declared for the annual exams held in March, more than 3 lakh students were declared failed which led to protests across the state.

Steps to check TS inter first-year supplementary results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website - bie.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number/roll number to get the result

Step 4: Download your result and take a print out of the same for future use