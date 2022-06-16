e-Paper Get App

Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2022 expected soon, know where and how to check

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 07:11 PM IST
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to release the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exam results 2022 in the soon. Telangana Intermediate results will be available on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, once they are declared. Students must enter their login credentials to view the Telangana Board Inter 1st and 2nd year results.

The TSBIE conducted the inter exams in offline mode this year. The TS first-year exams were held from May 6 to May 23, while the TS Inter second-year exams were held from May 7 to May 24. Over 9 lakh students took the Telangana Inter 2022 exams.

The result will be available on these websites:

  • tsbie.cgg.gov.in

  • manabadi.com

Here's how to download the result:

  • Go to the official website-- tsbie.cgg.gov.in

  • Select the result designated link

  • Enter your login credentials

  • The TS Inter 1st, 2nd year results will appear on the screen

  • Download it and take a printout for future reference

