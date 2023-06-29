 Telangana: TS ICET Results To Be Out Today At icet.tsche.ac.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTelangana: TS ICET Results To Be Out Today At icet.tsche.ac.in

Telangana: TS ICET Results To Be Out Today At icet.tsche.ac.in

Kakatiya University, a public university in the Hanumakonda district in Telangana, released the TSICET answer key 2023 on June 5 besides the response sheet.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
Representational image |

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) results are expected to be announced today, June 29, soon at icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who took the MBA entrance test can check the results directly on the official website.

Kakatiya University, a public university in the Hanumakonda district in Telangana, released the TSICET answer key 2023 on June 5 besides the response sheet.

After considering the objections, the TS ICET 2023 final answer key will be made available. It should also be mentioned that the ICET results for 2023 will be released using the final answer key.

TS ICET 2023 Results 2023: How to download

  • TS ICET - icet.tsche.ac.in is the official website that candidates should go to

  • Candidates have to click on the link 'download rank card' on the home page

  • Your application number, admission ticket, and birthdate must be entered before clicking "Submit."

  • On the screen, the TS ICET rank card for 2023 will appear.

  • Download the results, and keep a copy for future references.

Read Also
Telangana: Schools Likely To Follow 'School Bandh' Today
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Telangana: TS ICET Results To Be Out Today At icet.tsche.ac.in

Telangana: TS ICET Results To Be Out Today At icet.tsche.ac.in

'We Are Seriously...,' Assam Education Minister Laments Northeast's Poor Performance In UPSC

'We Are Seriously...,' Assam Education Minister Laments Northeast's Poor Performance In UPSC

IIM Ahmedabad Announces Alumni-Funded Scholarships For 2023-25 Batch

IIM Ahmedabad Announces Alumni-Funded Scholarships For 2023-25 Batch

Medical Students, Professionals Slam NMC For NExT Mock Test Fee

Medical Students, Professionals Slam NMC For NExT Mock Test Fee

Uttarakhand: Btech Counselling 2023 First Round Seat Allotment Announced At uktech.ac.in

Uttarakhand: Btech Counselling 2023 First Round Seat Allotment Announced At uktech.ac.in