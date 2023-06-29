Telangana: TS ICET Results To Be Out Today At icet.tsche.ac.in

Representational image |

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) results are expected to be announced today, June 29, soon at icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates who took the MBA entrance test can check the results directly on the official website.

Kakatiya University, a public university in the Hanumakonda district in Telangana, released the TSICET answer key 2023 on June 5 besides the response sheet.

After considering the objections, the TS ICET 2023 final answer key will be made available. It should also be mentioned that the ICET results for 2023 will be released using the final answer key.

TS ICET 2023 Results 2023: How to download

TS ICET - icet.tsche.ac.in is the official website that candidates should go to

Candidates have to click on the link 'download rank card' on the home page

Your application number, admission ticket, and birthdate must be entered before clicking "Submit."

On the screen, the TS ICET rank card for 2023 will appear.

Download the results, and keep a copy for future references.