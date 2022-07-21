Telangana TS EdCET hall ticket 2022 released; here's how to download

Representative Image | File

Hyderabad: Today, July 21, the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS Ed.CET) 2022 admit card was announced by Osmania University in Hyderabad. The TS Ed.CET hall ticket can be downloaded from the official website at edcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates must put login information such as their registration number and birthdate in order to download their Ed.CET 2022 admit card.

The Telangana Ed.CET 2022 entrance test is scheduled to take place at 19 regional centres throughout the state on July 26, 2022. Students can download their TS Ed.CET admission card online by following the instructions provided below.

Here's how to download TS Ed.CET hall ticket 2022 :

Visit edcet.tsche.ac.in the official webpage.

On the home page, select the "Download Hall Ticket" link.

Put in your registration number and birthdate, then select the "Submit" button.

On the screen, the TS EdCET hall ticket will show.

Carefully review the information and directions on the admissions card.

Print a copy of it after downloading it for your records.

Osmania University in Hyderabad administers the TS Ed.CET on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates who pass the Ed.CET 2022 entrance test will be qualified for admission to the B.Ed. (two-year) regular programme at Telangana State's educational institutions.