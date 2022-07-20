Telangana students protest outside education minister's office

Representative Image. | (PTI Photo)

The office of Telangana Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy was under siege on Wednesday by leaders and members of student organisations linked to Left-leaning political parties.

The student organisations held the protest outside the minister's office in Basheerbagh, the centre of the city, demanding that the government comply with their demands right away.

The protesters from the Students Federation of India (SFI), All India Students' Federation (AISF), and other groups tried to storm the office while shouting their demands, but they were stopped by the police.

The demonstrators squatted on the road, causing traffic congestion. The students were taken into custody by police and were transported to the city's Abide, Narayanguda, and Begum Bazar police stations.

The student groups demanded the government supply text books and uniforms immediately.

Additionally, they urged the government to immediately provide money for scholarship and fee reimbursement scheme arrears.

They also demanded that students receive free bus passes. The government must enhance funding for the mid-day food programme and settle outstanding debts, said the student organisations.

They urged the government to introduce laws to regulate tuition at private and for-profit colleges and universities.

The student organisations demanded that empty teacher and headmaster positions be filled immediately and that new educational policy be abandoned.