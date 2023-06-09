Telangana SSC Supplementary Admit Card 2023 Out at bse.telangana.gov.in, Direct Link

Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examination JUNE - 2023 Admit cards. Students appearing for the Telangana SSC supplementary examination can download the admit card from the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.
Direct link to download the admit card
The TS SSC supplementary examination will be conducted from June 14 to June 22
Telangana SSC or Class 10 results were announced on May 10. This year the overall pass percentage is 86.60 percent. The girl's pass percentage is 88.53 percent and the boys' pass percentage is 84.68 percent.
Steps to download Telangana SSC Supplementary admit card 2023:
Visit the official site of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the “SSC ASE JUNE HALL TICKETS - 2023”
Key in your login details
Download TS SSC ASE admit card
Keep a hard copy of the same for further use.
