Telangana: SC issues notices to Centre, NMC on plea to restore recognition of medical college

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea by 38 post graduate students of a Telangana-based medical college challenging its non-recognition by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

A bench comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta took note of the submissions of senior lawyer Siddharth Bhatnagar and advocate Tanvi Dubey that the recognition of MNR Medical College and Hospital in Telangana has not been restored by the NMC despite a specific order of the high court plunging the future of students pursuing PG courses there into uncertainty.

The petition has been filed by Simhadri Ravi Shankar and 37 others pursuing different PG courses at the medical college located at Fasalwadi in Sangareddy district.

"The petitioners are grossly aggrieved by the alleged inaction on part of the NMC of not providing a specific order restoring the recognition as per the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 in favour of the MNR college for the PG course for academic year 2021-22, in terms of the November 28, 2022 order of the High Court," one of the lawyers said.

The plea said the doctors have been left in the lurch due to NMC's inaction.

"It is most humbly submitted that the candidates are shocked to note that despite an oral assurance given to the students by NMC on 27.03.2023, while the SLP filed by NMC ... was heard, NMC has till date not complied with the direction passed by the Telangana High Court," the plea, filed through Dubey, said.

The students have been suffering for almost one year without any fault on their part, it said, adding "Unfortunately, even after such a long delay and even after a specific direction of the High Court, there is no order of renewal of recognition yet."

The petitioners are aggrieved candidates of MNR college 2021-22 batch of PG students.

The plea has sought a direction to the NMC to pass a specific order restoring the recognition as per the NMC Act, 2019 in favour of MNR for the PG course for academic year 2021-22 within a specified time period not exceeding one week.

The plea, alternatively, seeks a direction to the NMC to reallocate the PG students of MNR college of 2021-22 academic session to some other medical college.