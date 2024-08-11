Telangana PGECET 2024: Counselling Registration Deadline Extended, Here's The Revised Schedule

pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced a revised schedule for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) counselling process.

Candidates qualified for the TS PGECET can begin the registration process by visiting the official website pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Below is the revised schedule for TS PGECET-2024 admissions: -

-Issue of Notification: July 20

- Online Registration, Verification, Payment, and Uploading Scanned Certificates: July 30 to August 24

- Physical Verification of Special Category Certificates (NCC / CAP / PH / Sports) by Slot Booking: August 1 and August 3

- Display of Verified List of Eligible Registered Candidates & Call for Corrections via E-mail: August 25

- Exercising Web Options - Phase I: August 27 and August 28

- Editing of Web Options- Phase I: August 29

- List of Provisionally Selected Candidates (Phase I) College-wise to be Posted on the Website: September 1

- Reporting to Concerned Colleges for Verification of Original Certificates: September 2 to September 5

- Commencement of Class Work: September 2

The counselling process for TS PGECET 2024 begins with registration, followed by payment of a processing fee and uploading of original certificates for verification.

Online certificate verification will then be conducted. After verification, candidates can select their preferred colleges and courses through web options. Seat allotment is based on these choices.

Subsequently, candidates need to download the fee challan and joining report, and report to the allotted college with their original certificates. Further verification of the original certificates will be conducted at the college.

Finally, candidates will receive their allotment order, completing the counselling process. The TS PGECET-2024 will be an online computer-based test (CBT) lasting two hours. It will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions, each with one mark. There is no negative marking.

To pass, candidates must score at least 25% of the total marks (30 marks). However, candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) have no minimum qualifying score. Ranks will be determined by candidates' performance in the exam.