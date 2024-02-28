Telangana Intermediate 1st Year Board Exam 2024 Begins Today

FP Photo/ Representative Image

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is set to start the Telangana Intermediate board exam 2024 today, February 28. 9,22,520 students have registered for the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year board exams.To ensure fair conduct, a district examination committee, a high-power committee, along with 75 flying squads and 200 sitting squads, will oversee the examination process.

Here's what you need to know about the exam schedule and timings:

Exam Time:

The TS Inter 1st year board exam 2024 begins with the 2nd Language Paper-I in the morning shift, starting from 9 am to 12 noon.

Entry Protocol:

Students are required to ensure their hall tickets are signed by principals or college heads for entry into the examination center.

Admit cards and college identity cards are mandatory documents for entry.

Seating Time:

Students must be seated at their designated positions by 8:45 am, with no entry permitted after 9 am.

TS Inter 1st Year Date Sheet

Here's the detailed schedule for the TS Inter 1st year board exam:

February 28, 2024: 2nd Language Paper-I

March 1, 2024: English Paper- I

March 4, 2024: Mathematics Paper-IA, Botany Paper-I, Political Science Paper-I

March 6, 2024: Mathematics Paper-IB, Zoology Paper-I, History Paper-I

March 11, 2024: Physics Paper-I, Economics Paper-I

March 13, 2024: Commerce Paper-I, Chemistry Paper-I

March 15, 2024: Bridge Course Maths Paper-I (for BI.P.C students), Public Administration Paper-I

March 18, 2024: Geography Paper-I, Modern Language Paper-I

TS Intermediate 2nd Year Timetable 2024

For the TS Inter 2nd year board exam 2024, the schedule is as follows:

February 29, 2024: 2nd Language Paper – II

March 2, 2024: English Paper-II

March 5, 2024: Botany Paper-II, Mathematics Paper-IIA, Political Science Paper-II

March 7, 2024: Mathematics Paper- IIB, History Paper-II, Zoology Paper-II

March 12, 2024: Physics Paper II, Economics Paper II

March 14, 2024: Chemistry Paper- II, Commerce Paper-II

March 16, 2024: Public Administration Paper-II, Bridge Course Maths Paper-II

March 19, 2024: Geography Paper II, Modern Language Paper II

The TS Inter 1st year board exam will conclude on March 18, while the TS Inter 2nd year board exam 2024 will wrap up on March 19. Students are advised to adhere strictly to the schedule and guidelines provided by the board