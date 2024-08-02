 Telangana Govt To Announce Their Recruitment Schedule 2024 Soon
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTelangana Govt To Announce Their Recruitment Schedule 2024 Soon

Telangana Govt To Announce Their Recruitment Schedule 2024 Soon

The state cabinet, which met on Thursday, approved the job calendar for annual government job recruitments. The calendar will be presented in the Assembly on Friday for discussion and granted statutory status.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, August 02, 2024, 10:37 AM IST
article-image
Telangana Assembly | PTI

The Telangana government is set to announce its state government recruitment schedule for 2024, The Job Calendar will include vacancies in various departments such as TS Police, TGPSC Groups, Gurukul, Education, Health and Medical, Junior Lecturer (JL), Degree Lecturer (DL), and Polytechnic Lecturer positions. Approximately 18,000 jobs will be available through this calendar.

Once the job calendar is realsed, recruitment examinations will be conducted and jobs given to the eligible persons in the govt sector.

State Cabinet Approves Job Calendar

The state cabinet, which met on Thursday, approved the job calendar for annual government job recruitments. The calendar will be presented in the Assembly on Friday for discussion and granted statutory status.

Following protests by unemployed and student bodies over job recruitments, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had announced last month that the job calendar would be released after discussion during the Budget session of the legislature. He  acknowledged the delays and irregularities in the state government job recruitment process that have left many aspirants disheartened. 

Aspiring candidates are encouraged to stay informed and regularly check for official notifications here.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SAIL Now Hiring For 19 Positions, Freshers Eligible To Apply; Check Full Details Here

SAIL Now Hiring For 19 Positions, Freshers Eligible To Apply; Check Full Details Here

NEET-UG 2024: Supreme Court Says 'No Systemic Breach' Of Papers, Leak Was Only Limited To Patna &...

NEET-UG 2024: Supreme Court Says 'No Systemic Breach' Of Papers, Leak Was Only Limited To Patna &...

Telangana Govt To Announce Their Recruitment Schedule 2024 Soon

Telangana Govt To Announce Their Recruitment Schedule 2024 Soon

DU To Consider Class 12 Results For UG Admissions If Seats Remain Vacant

DU To Consider Class 12 Results For UG Admissions If Seats Remain Vacant

'In Memory Of The Deceased...': Delhi Mayor Announces 4 Libraries To Honour UPSC Aspirants Killed In...

'In Memory Of The Deceased...': Delhi Mayor Announces 4 Libraries To Honour UPSC Aspirants Killed In...