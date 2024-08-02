Telangana Govt To Announce Their Recruitment Schedule 2024 Soon

Telangana Assembly | PTI

The Telangana government is set to announce its state government recruitment schedule for 2024, The Job Calendar will include vacancies in various departments such as TS Police, TGPSC Groups, Gurukul, Education, Health and Medical, Junior Lecturer (JL), Degree Lecturer (DL), and Polytechnic Lecturer positions. Approximately 18,000 jobs will be available through this calendar.

Once the job calendar is realsed, recruitment examinations will be conducted and jobs given to the eligible persons in the govt sector.

State Cabinet Approves Job Calendar

The state cabinet, which met on Thursday, approved the job calendar for annual government job recruitments. The calendar will be presented in the Assembly on Friday for discussion and granted statutory status.

Following protests by unemployed and student bodies over job recruitments, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had announced last month that the job calendar would be released after discussion during the Budget session of the legislature. He acknowledged the delays and irregularities in the state government job recruitment process that have left many aspirants disheartened.

