Telangana: Dussehra holidays not extended for schools, colleges; read more details here

Representational image | File Image

Hyderabad: Reports of Telangana government extending Dussehra holidays for schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in the state have turned out to be rumors' as the Education department has clarified that no such order has been issued.

According to the rumours floating around, students were asked to join classes by October 26 with staff members joining work by October 9 but the Telangana education department has confirmed that no such notice is in effect and that all educational institutions will reopen by October 10, 2022.

Telangana's public schools, which is closed from September 26, 2022, will remain so till October 9, 2022 due to the nearly 14-day-long Dussehra Holidays.

In the meantime, Osmania University has decided to start the postgraduate first and third semesters of lectures simultaneously on October 26. In order to renew their hostel admissions, students must pay any outstanding hostel or mess fees from the previous semester.