Telangana DSC 2024 Teacher Recruitment Exam Admit Cards OUT; 11062 Posts Vacant

Admit Card Page | Official Website

The admit cards for the Telangana State District Selection Committee (TSDSC) have officially been released. The candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam can download their admit cards/hall tickets from the official website at tsdsc.aptonlie.in.

The TSDSC 2024 exam is set to be conducted from July 18, 2024, to August 5, 2024. The exam will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format. This exam is being conducted in order to recruit candidates for the vacant teacher posts. The total number of vacant positions is 11,062.

Out of these, 2,629 school assistants, 182 PETs, 727 linguists, 220 special category school assistants, 6,508 SGTs, and 796 SGTs posts are to be filled.

The candidate's admit card contains information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website at tsdsc.aptonline.in

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances.

Exam Schedule | Official Website

Exam Schedule | Official Website

Exam Schedule | Official Website

The Computer Based Test shall be conducted through online at centres in the following districts: (1) Mahaboobnagar, (2) Ranga Reddy (3) Hyderabad (4) Medak (5) Nizamabad (6) Adilabad (7) Karimnagar (8) Warangal (9) Khammam (10) Nalgonda (11) Sanga Reddy. Candidates can submit their order of preference of test centers in their application. However, assigning of candidates to centers depends on the capacity and availability of centers on that particular date.