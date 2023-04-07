Telangana: Doctors allege private medical colleges taking excess fees; stealing stipends too

Telangana private medical colleges stealing PG students’ stipends | Representative Pic

Hyderabad: Telangana's Private medical colleges are allegedly collecting extra fees from postgraduate medical students illegally and also stealing their stipends.

As per the careers 360, on April 3, the Healthcare Reforms Doctor's Association (HRDA) submitted a representation to A Gopal Reddy, chairman, of Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) alleging that private medical colleges in the state are collecting excess fees of up to Rs 50,000.

The alleged hiked fees is taken in the name of lab, library , sports etc. In its representation to the fee regulator for private unaided professional colleges, the doctors’ group has also alleged that private colleges are opening dummy bank accounts to siphon off students’ stipend money.

As per the report, the HRDA has alleged that 13 out of the 27 private medical colleges running postgraduate medical courses – MD, MS and others – are violating National Medical Commission (NMC) and TARFC guidelines. The group has urged the TAFRC to take strict actions against them.

Dr Srinivas Gundagani, general secretary of HRDA, told Careers360 that every PG medical course student in a private medical college is supposed to get a fixed amount of stipend every month on par with the government medical colleges students.

“A total of 13 private medical colleges in Telangana which are offering postgraduate medical courses are opening dummy bank accounts of students and then they take the stipend amount after it gets credited in those bank accounts. However, they are showing the NMC that they are giving the stipend amount to students,” alleged Gundagani.

Gundagini along with HRDA president, Dr K Mahesh Kumar on Monday met TAFRC chairman Reddy in Hyderabad and submitted the letter requesting the panel to take 'suo moto complaint', conduct enquiry and take necessary actions against the perpetrators.

TAFRC chairman has promised HRDA that they will look into the issue.