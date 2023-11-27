Telangana: Centre Education Scheme Fund Transfer Delayed | Representational image

Nearly three-quarters of the fiscal year are finished, yet Telangana has not yet contributed its full portion to the implementation of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a crucial federal program for education, the Indian Express reported.

The Union Government has approved Rs 1,150 crore this year as its portion of the Telangana state's SSA implementation. Telangana is expected to set aside Rs 765 crore for this project, as funding is divided 60:40 between the Centre and the state, the newspaper reported.

The first installment of Rs 225 crore for the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) has been paid by the Center to the state treasury. Only Rs 98 crore of the Center's contribution had, however, been paid by Telangana to the Single Nodal Account (SNA) set up for the plan as of last week. Furthermore, it was discovered that the state had only transferred Rs 65 crore, a sum that was below the Rs 149 crore that was anticipated.

The Finance Ministry's updated flow of funds method stipulates that spending for programs funded centrally must come from a single account into which the state and the Center deposit their respective portions. The goal of the important SSA program is to raise the standard of education in schools, from primary to upper secondary. Transportation, infrastructure, and teacher training are all supported by SSA money.