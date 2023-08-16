 Teen Goes Missing After Leaving Home For School's Independence Day Event In Maharashtra
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTeen Goes Missing After Leaving Home For School's Independence Day Event In Maharashtra

Teen Goes Missing After Leaving Home For School's Independence Day Event In Maharashtra

The police have registered a case of kidnapping against unidentified persons and efforts are on to find the girl, the official added.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

A 17-year-old girl, who left home to attend a programme at her school on August 15 in Navi Mumbai of Maharashtra, has gone missing, the police said on Wednesday.

As per a complaint lodged by the teen’s parents, she went out around 6.40 am on Tuesday saying she would be attending a cultural function at her school as part of the Independence Day celebrations, said an official.

However, the girl did not return home till late in the night. When her parents failed to trace her they approached the Taloja police, the official said.

The police have registered a case of kidnapping against unidentified persons and efforts are on to find the girl, the official added.

Read Also
MP: 16 Girls Missing From Hostel In Damoh After Students' Bathing Video Goes Viral
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

New Delhi: D.U.T.A. Alliance Formed To Contest DUTA Elections

New Delhi: D.U.T.A. Alliance Formed To Contest DUTA Elections

Three School Students Booked For Waving Black Flags On Independence Day In Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit

Three School Students Booked For Waving Black Flags On Independence Day In Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit

New Delhi: USA Launches Educational Program Aligned With India's National Education Policy

New Delhi: USA Launches Educational Program Aligned With India's National Education Policy

Teen Goes Missing After Leaving Home For School's Independence Day Event In Maharashtra

Teen Goes Missing After Leaving Home For School's Independence Day Event In Maharashtra

University Dedicated To AI Begins Operation In Karjat

University Dedicated To AI Begins Operation In Karjat