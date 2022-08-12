Techie, teacher commit suicide in Telangana |

Hyderabad: In two separate occurrences in Telangana, a software developer and a government teacher are allegedly committed suicide, according to the police.

The techie took the extreme steps after experiencing stock market losses, while the teacher had allegedly taken out huge loans for online betting.



G. Lakshminarayana (37), a techie, hanged himself at his house in Ameenpur in Sangareddy district near Hyderabad.



Hailing from Gollapadu in Khammam district, he was employed at a software firm in Hyderabad and was working from home. He had sold the family property in the village for medical treatment of his ailing father.



The police investigation revealed that Lakshminarayana had invested the remaining Rs 20 lakh in share market but lost the entire investment. Upset over this, he killed himself. Police registered a case and took up further investigation.



In another incident, a government teacher committed suicide in Suryapet district. He had allegedly raised a huge loan and lost the money in online betting.



With lenders mounting pressure to recover the money, G. Narendrababu (55) hanged himself at his house. The lenders on Thursday tried to stop the vehicle carrying his body from entering the village. They relented after police intervened.



Narendrababu, whose wife is also a government employee, had reportedly taken a loan of Rs 10 crore. The family members told police that he did not reveal how he spent the money. However, his friends suspect that he lost the money in online betting.