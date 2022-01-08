Teachmint partners with administration in Punjab; to empower 500+ schools

Teachmint, an education infrastructure startup and teaching platform, has partnered with the Punjab administration to provide its teaching platform to over 500 government schools in the region and enable them to run their classrooms efficiently. The first phase of this partnership will be driven in Pathankot, touching the lives of 50,000+ students and helping boost their learning outcomes.

Aditya Agrawal, Vice President - Business, Teachmint, said, “Teachmint has built the fundamental infrastructure for online and digital education to help teachers and schools everywhere connect and teach their students easily. We believe that digitization of education is critical in today’s world and our platform is designed to enable education at the grassroot level.”

Amit Vij, Member of Legislative Assembly, Pathankot, said, “By partnering with Teachmint, we will be helping more than 50,000 students in our neighborhood get access to education at all times and leverage content on the platform to prepare them for critical entrance examinations.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 04:30 PM IST