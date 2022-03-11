Teachers not knowing Kannada transferred to Karnataka-Kerala border school

The Kerala government sent Malayalam teachers not familiar with Kannada to Kannada's schools on the Karnataka border three years ago. That move of the government had to deal with stiff resistance. The Kerala government has, after a gap of three years, again resorted to the same tactic.

The government, which had reversed its earlier stand after the people voiced themselves against it, has begun the process of posting Malayalam language teachers to these schools.

Kerala high court had commanded in 2016 that Kannada-knowing teachers have to be posted in Kasargod district as it has constitutional linguistic minority status. But the selection process dating back to 2014 is being affected now and this might spell trouble for Kannada students.

The cases filed last time opposing the appointment of Malayalam teachers to Kannada medium schools are unresolved in the high court.

Kerala border area unit of Kannada Sahitya Parishad president, S V Bhat, has warned that the organizations will be forced to go to court again if the government continues to appoint Malayalam teachers to Kannada schools. He noted that three earlier cases are pending in Kerala high court already.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 05:23 PM IST