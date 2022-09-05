Teachers' Day: Narendra Modi announces PM-SHRI Yojana; know all about the scheme here

e-Paper Get App
These are to become model schools that embody the complete spirit of NEP as per PM Modi

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 07:32 PM IST
Representative Image | Photo/@BJP4India

On September 5, National Teachers' Day Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the development of the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana which is designed to upgrade and establish 14,500 schools throughout India.

The PM-SHRI schools will use a cutting-edge, transformative, and all-encompassing approach to educating students. The focus will be on a learning-centered, discovery-oriented approach to teaching.

Modern infrastructure will also be emphasised, including the newest technologies, intelligent classrooms, sports, and more.

Read Also
What the nation can learn from Dr Radhakrishnan on Teachers' Day
