Teachers' Day: Narendra Modi announces PM-SHRI Yojana; know all about the scheme here

On September 5, National Teachers' Day Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the development of the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana which is designed to upgrade and establish 14,500 schools throughout India.

These are to become model schools that embody the complete spirit of NEP as per PM Modi.

The PM-SHRI schools will use a cutting-edge, transformative, and all-encompassing approach to educating students. The focus will be on a learning-centered, discovery-oriented approach to teaching.

Modern infrastructure will also be emphasised, including the newest technologies, intelligent classrooms, sports, and more.

