Teachers' Day 2023: Students Gear Up To Swap Places With Teachers On September 5

Mumbai: Schools children from all over Mumbai have planned a treat for their teachers for September 5. A day before Teachers' Day, many kids and teachers in Mumbai are spending time planning the day. In many schools, it's common for students to switch roles over the blackboard so they can see what it's like to be on the other side of the desk.

Teacher's Day honours former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was himself a scholar and teacher. On this day, students show their teachers how much they appreciate them.

FPJ talked with a few teachers about how important it is for students and teachers to get along. Shilpa Jojare, a teacher at a government school in Dombivali, shed some light on the relationship between students and teachers by saying, "The student-teacher relationship has the potential to last a lifetime. When working with Class 9 and 10 students, we need to know how they were raised and shape them in a way that makes them ready for the real world."

Students at Sharon English High School in Mulund have planned a surprise event for their teachers. They've put together songs, dances, and poems for their teachers.

Tanika Shinde from the New English School in Pune said that students and teachers will switch places for a day to see how things are done from a different point of view. "We have set up special events for students. For a day, they will act as teachers and do what teachers do. Teachers will become students in the same way."

"There will also be many fun things to do, like games and quizzes. Teachers' Day is a big deal in every school, so celebrating it makes us proud and shows love for teachers everywhere," Shinde added.

Students have thought of clever ways to say 'thank you' to their teachers. Samarth Singhal, a class 8 student at RN Poddar School said, "I made a poster of a tree to represent my teacher and wrote: Teachers plant the seeds of knowledge that last a lifetime."

How teachers change lives of students:

Vrushali Dharmale, a high school teacher, said that her school has designed a special program for teachers. "We'll have a few minutes to talk about what made us want to become Teachers. Then, as they do every year, the students in class 10 will switch roles and become teachers for a day tomorrow."

