Teachers' Day 2023: Speech Tips For School Children | Representational image

Across the world Teachers’ Day is celebrated on 5th September 2023 across the world. This day also marks the birth anniversary of former president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born in the year 1888.

In addition, school students express gratitude on this day and recite poems and speeches to show gratitude towards the teachers and their role in their lives.

Several schools conduct speech, elocution, and extempore competition to encourage students.

Following are some tips for students preparing for speech for Teachers' Day

1. To make your speech impactful, one can start with a quote related to the importance of the day.

2. Talk about the positive impact of teachers in students' lives and how they have been a guiding light.

3. While drafting the speech, one can mention the history and relevance of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, and portray him as an inspiration

4. Keep this speech crisp and informative along with examples. Given that speeches can get monotonous for students in school, keeping it short can help students to be engaged.

5. The speech should be inclusive of emotions, high-tone and low-tone, voice modulations, and so on.

6. A few inspirational quotes can help give a great ending to the speech along with mentioning teachers' value

7. A deep-dive research and high vocabulary can make one's speech stand out

Writing a speech requires an upper hand in communication skills, flair in writing, command of language, and an idea of storytelling. You can tailor your speech according to your audience and interest. As they say, practice makes a man perfect, a perfect blend of practice and portraying true emotions can turn out to be a cherry on the top.

